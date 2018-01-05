U.S. Army All-American Bowl: 5 players to watch for the West

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl is Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC, featuring many of the nation’s best high school seniors. Here are five players to watch from the West.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the Army Bowl | Full rosters

POLL: Who will be named East MVP?

POLL: Who will be named West MVP?

J.T. Daniels

The Southern Cal-bound quarterback just finished his junior season, leading Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) to a Super 25 championship. He will graduate a year early, however, so he’ll be a freshman next season at USC. And with Sam Darnold announcing he’s entering the NFL draft, Trojan fans may be getting a look at their soon-to-be QB.

Brian Hightower

The Miami signee was somewhat lost in the shuffle at super-power IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), but he has impressed throughout the week at practice. He could be in line for a big game with QBs like Daniels and Ole Miss signee Matt Corral under center.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

One of four players scheduled to commit Saturday, St. Brown comes from a line of superstar receivers. His brother, Equanimeous, just announced he’d leave Notre Dame early for the NFL. Another brother, Osiris, just finished his freshman year at Stanford. Amon-Ra also has the added bonus of having some familiarity with Daniels, as the two starred together at Mater Dei.

Brendan Radley-Hiles

Another player scheduled to commit, ‘Bookie,’ as he’s often called, is a top cornerback who starred at IMG. An explosive athlete, Radley-Hiles is a playmaker in the defensive backfield.

Colson Yankoff

It’s not often that a dual-threat quarterback from Idaho ends up in a national all-american game, but that’s just what Yankoff has done. The Washington-bound quarterback, though maybe facing a step-up in competition, is capable of making plays through the air and on the ground.