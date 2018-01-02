Army All-American Bowl Diary: Brendan Radley-Hiles enjoying experience as commitment looms

In the days leading up to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in San Antonio. This entry is from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) DB Brendan Radley-Hiles, who will commit after the game’s third quarter Saturday.

It’s fun week so far, with a few practices so far. It has been a good experience. It’s stuff we’ve all been through but it’s what separates us from the rest. It’s a great, overall humbling experience. You’re going against guys just as good or better than you.

Everyone is putting their best out. There’s guys from all over the country, and we’re all here for the same purpose.

It’s cool getting the bond with the guys in the hotel—going to lunch and dinner; we get to really come together, from each state represented.

We watched the College Football Playoff yesterday, and it was cool because there were guys committed to Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia, and ‘Bama, and everyone is obviously rooting for their team, but then there were the Texas guys who didn’t care who won, they just wanted OU to lose.

As for the game itself, it’s gonna pull the best out of me. Everyone here is on a certain level, but there are some kids here that are already playing at a D-1 level. And that’s starting to show at the practices. Some guys are still high school players, and some guys are next level.

I honestly haven’t really thought about my recruitment too much, other than in interviews I do. I’ll commit at the end of the third quarter, and that’s pretty much it. I’ve been hearing a lot from Oklahoma guys and Texas guys—of course they just want to take a jab at Oklahoma—but then there’s Clemson, of course.

It’s fun, these are guys I’ve played against and around for years, and it’s fun to just be all together down here.