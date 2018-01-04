Army All-American Bowl Diary: Trevor Lawrence talks Clemson, giving back, and more

In the days leading up to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in San Antonio. This entry is from Cartersville (Ga.) star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the country’s top recruit who is headed to Clemson.

#Clemson QB signee Trevor Lawrence with a nice throw to #Miami bound Mark Pope. pic.twitter.com/uGSlhfRqBh — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) January 2, 2018

It’s been a really good experience so far. Right from when we arrived, they laid out the red carpet for us and treated us really well. We get great gear, and everything is planned out.

On top of that, it’s really cool to put myself up against the best players in the country and compete with them. At practice, it’s amazing how fast the defense is, especially the defensive fronts. Our offense is really coming along. We’re just trying to learn and get everybody on the same page. We had a really good practice today.

The first thing I thought on the field this week was how much different this was. All these guys you see in every scouting service, they’re trying to chase me on defense or defend the guy I’m throwing to. It’s been good competing with these guys.

MORE: Everything you need to know about U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Outside of football, we did a community service project. Some guys picked the Boys & Girls Club, while I went bowling with people from Eva’s Heroes, an organization that helps autistic and mentally disable adults. That was a lot of fun.

We also went to Six Flags, which was cool. I didn’t actually go on any rides. I got really sick and really wasn’t feeling great, but I’m just now getting better. I thought I had the flu, so I got some Tamiflu. My fever went away and I’m feeling much better.

As for the game, I’m just hoping to get better as a player and to get to know these guys even better. I want to build these relationships even more, and hopefully perform well, too.

My roommate and I watched the College Football Playoff semifinal games. The Clemson game (a 24-6 Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama) was tough. I think a lot of people didn’t even think they’d get that far this year. I wanted them to win like so many, but you’ve got to give credit to Alabama.

I’m really excited to get to Clemson. It’s coming up Sunday that I go there. I think I can help the team out, and I’m excited to get to work.

This is Trevor Lawrence, signing off.