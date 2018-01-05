U.S. Army All-American Bowl: 5 players to watch for the East

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl is Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC, featuring many of the nation’s best high school seniors. Here are five players to watch from the East.

Micah Parsons

One of the nation’s most dominant defensive players, Parsons has appeared unstoppable at times at practice this week. The Penn State signee figures to be a major problem for the West offensive line.

Rondale Moore

The wide receiver out of Trinity (Louisville) put up wild numbers this season, and has shown the ability to turn any play into a score. The one-time Texas commit will announce his college decision at the game, with Purdue, Alabama, Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State, and others vying for his services.

Trevor Lawrence

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year, Lawrence admitted in his USA TODAY player diary that he was feeling a bit under the weather recently. He should be back to full strength by kick, and the nation’s top recruit will have an opportunity to show Clemson fans what’s in store for years to come.

Lorenzo Lingard

Arguably the nation’s top running back, Lingard is a big-play threat every time he touches the ball. The Miami signee should benefit from a stout offensive line. Don’t be surprised if he steals the show.

Patrick Surtain Jr.

The uncommitted corner from American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) has fully removed himself from the shadow of his father and become, along with fellow East player and Heritage star Tyson Campbell, a lockdown corner. Surtain, the nation’s top-ranked cornerback, will undoubtedly have his hands full this week, but there’s no reason to believe he’s not up to the challenge. In fact, he’s expecting to walk away with some hardware.