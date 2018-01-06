Army Bowl Awards: Trevor Lawrence named U.S. Army Player of the Year

Salute the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2018, Cartersville HS QB @Trevorlawrencee on being named the @USArmy Player of the Year ✨🥇 #ArmyBowl pic.twitter.com/NXhhxDv9eT — #ArmyBowl (@ArmyAllAmerican) January 6, 2018

Clemson commit Trevor Lawrence took home the prestigious U.S. Army Player of the Year award on the night before the Army Bowl.

The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player.

Lawrence threw for 3,296 yards and 41 touchdown passes this season, with only one interception, which also led to him being named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year.

Clemson is getting a consensus five-star prospect and ranked as high as No. 1 nationally — but the production to back it up. He Broke Deshaun Watson’s state records with 14,352 career passing yards and 161 career touchdowns passes. Was 41-1 his last three years at Cartersville (Ga.).

Lawrence will enroll at Clemson after the Army Bowl.

Lawrence was among two quaterback prospects among the six finalists, including Phil Jurkovec from Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.), who is signed to Notre Dame.

Shelby (N.C.) linebacker Dax Hollifield, athlete Derion Kendrick from South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.), defensive end Micah Parsons from Harrisburg (Pa.) and wider receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) were also finalists.