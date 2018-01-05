VIDEO: They're football players, but Army Bowl stars sure can dominate little kids in basketball

Earlier this week, players in Saturday’s U.S. Army All-American Bowl took time away from practice to play with some of the area youth at the San Antonio Boys & Girls Club. That included games of basketball, which meant very large teenagers pitted against frail elementary schoolers.

You can see where we’re going here.

The video you see above shows Nesta Silvera, the American Heritage (Fla.) defensive tackle completely steamrolling some poor unsuspecting kid in the paint. Silvera, a 6-foot-2, 308-pound defensive tackle, was roughly twice the height and three times the girth of the youngster who was attempting to defend him, so it shouldn’t have been a surprise that the number 30 (Steph Curry fan?) took a dive.

While Silvera’s demolition of one young student athlete may not have made for the best visual, the chance for the kids and stars to mingle is still one of the more heartwarming aspects of the week in San Antonio, putting future college football stars alongside much, much younger versions of themselves.

That’s fun for everyone, and it should be celebrated … no matter what happens in the paint.