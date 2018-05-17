Arrest made in killing of 17-year-old basketball player in South Carolina

Police in a South Carolina community have charged a man with murder in the shooting death of a high school basketball player last week.
Shytori Nikia Davenport, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Richland County (S.C.) sheriff’s department told The State and other outlets Thursday morning.
Davenport is charged in the shooting death of Amon Rice, 17, on May 10. Rice was a rising senior and a basketball player at Lower Richland (Hopkins, S.C.).
As The State reported, Rice and a second man were shot near Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Hopkins. Rice died in the hospital two days later. The second victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The teen’s mother told The State her son was standing up for a younger classmate when he was shot.
“He was helping a little boy in the 9th grade. He kept telling him, ‘You got to stand up,’” Antrinette Le’teas Means, Rice’s mother, said. “He was telling him he, ‘Couldn’t let these kids bully you.’ … He was telling them [the ridiculers], ‘You can’t fight this little boy.’ ”
Investigators have told The State and others a group of individuals met to settle a dispute.
Per State Law Enforcement Division records obtained by The State, Davenport was arrested by Columbia police in February 2016 on charges of first-degree burglary, kidnapping, pointing and presenting a firearm and third-degree assault and battery. Although a grand jury indicted him on all the charges, Davenport pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor assault charge and the remaining charges were dismissed, records obtained by The State show.
He now faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted on the murder charge in Rice’s death.