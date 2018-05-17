Arrest made in killing of 17-year-old basketball player in South Carolina

Police in a South Carolina community have charged a man with murder in the shooting death of a high school basketball player last week.

Shytori Nikia Davenport, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Richland County (S.C.) sheriff’s department told The State and other outlets Thursday morning.

Davenport is charged in the shooting death of Amon Rice, 17, on May 10. Rice was a rising senior and a basketball player at Lower Richland (Hopkins, S.C.).

FIRST LOOK: The man charged with murder in the death of 17-year-old Amon Rice. He was previously arrested in 2016 on three felony charges. What we know so far ➡️https://t.co/9h6Bm8Fsqo @thestate pic.twitter.com/QHcqJZ3sMF — Teddy Kulmala (@teddy_kulmala) May 17, 2018

As The State reported, Rice and a second man were shot near Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Hopkins. Rice died in the hospital two days later. The second victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The teen’s mother told The State her son was standing up for a younger classmate when he was shot.

“He was helping a little boy in the 9th grade. He kept telling him, ‘You got to stand up,’” Antrinette Le’teas Means, Rice’s mother, said. “He was telling him he, ‘Couldn’t let these kids bully you.’ … He was telling them [the ridiculers], ‘You can’t fight this little boy.’ ”

Today I spoke with the grieving mother of Amon Rice. Rice was shot last Thursday and died Saturday. His mother tells us what she misses most about her son and how she wants the world to remember him @WLTX pic.twitter.com/rFaiYqr5ZA — Michael Fuller (@MichaelFullertv) May 15, 2018

Investigators have told The State and others a group of individuals met to settle a dispute.

Per State Law Enforcement Division records obtained by The State, Davenport was arrested by Columbia police in February 2016 on charges of first-degree burglary, kidnapping, pointing and presenting a firearm and third-degree assault and battery. Although a grand jury indicted him on all the charges, Davenport pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor assault charge and the remaining charges were dismissed, records obtained by The State show.

He now faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted on the murder charge in Rice’s death.