As Romeo Langford calmly nears his college decision, other coaches keep recruiting

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – Inside the walls of Tim and Sabrina Langford’s home in New Albany, there is refuge from the questions. Better yet, the question. Everybody wants to know: Where is Romeo Langford going to school? Some ask. At the grocery store, Sabrina Langford has overheard strangers wondering aloud about the next stop for the youngest of her three children.

Finally, after one recent interaction with one of her closest friends, Sabrina had her own question.

“I’m like, ‘What is it?’” Sabrina asked. “From a fans’ perspective, what is it about this that has you all going? He’s just a high school kid going to play basketball. What is the big deal?’”

Sabrina laughed at her friend’s response: “Sabrina, you can tell me,” she said. “We just want to know!”

The countdown is on, ticking down to a handful of days (counted on one hand) until the New Albany star makes his announcement at 7 p.m. Monday during a public gatheringin the New Albany gym. Romeo, for his part, seems unbothered by the noise and questions. It seems that the only one who has not asked about his college destination is the 10-month-old mixed terrier that paws at the Langfords’ back door when she is ready to come in the house.

The dog’s name? It has three. And no, they are not “Indiana”, “Kansas” and “Vanderbilt.”

“I call her ‘Lulu’, the kids call her ‘Cleo’ and (Tim) calls her ‘Cli Cli,’” Sabrina said.

Romeo is more decisive about his college choice than the Langfords are about their dog’s name. “He can be a decisive person,” said oldest sister Tisha Langford, 23, an Indiana State graduate who works in human resources and marketing. “But he also thinks about it first. He’s not going to just go and do it. When he does it, he’s committed. He’s not going to change his mind.”

