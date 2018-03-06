Ashton Hagans Blog: Decommitment from Georgia, falling in the Final Four, rumor control and more

Ashton Hagans followed one of the most dominant seasons on the summer circuit running with Game Elite (Ga.), with an even more dominant high school season at Newton (Covington, Ga.). That’s subsequently led to Hagans, a five-star point guard who recently decommitted from Georgia, having everyone from Kansas to Florida State to North Carolina to Kentucky and many others giving chase. Now Hagans has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up everybody, it’s Ashton Hagans back with another blog for you.

Well, I hate that I have to say that we lost in the Final Four to Norcross, but we did. I just feel like we started out too slow and too flat and after that everyone kinda played their own game trying to play catchup.

We just lost.

It hurt, but it just makes me want to work that much harder now.

I’m working on getting back into shape and getting my body back right. I had a severe sprain on my finger on my left hand, but at least it’s not broken so I’m cool.

I know that everyone has heard about my decommitment from Georgia.

We just made a decision to open things back up and we’re just watching to see what the situation at Georgia will be.

I’ll always have Georgia in mind, we just want to see what happens.

Since I opened it back up the schools that have reached out the most are Florida State, Marquette, Ohio State, South Carolina, Florida, of course Georgia too. North Carolina has talked with my AAU coach, but not with us.

I know there are a lot of rumors going around about where I might be going, but I can tell you that I have no idea about where I’m going. None of that stuff is true.

I just ended my high school season and now I’m gonna look at things more closely. I’m gonna go on a few visits and go from there.

The other thing is that people were saying that I’m reclassifying to 2018, but that’s not true. I’m staying 2019.

Of course, I stay focused on school and things are going great there.

I would have to say that my science class is the most interesting right now.

I’m looking forward to seeing the March Madness begin too!

I have no idea who’s gonna make the Final Four. It could go so many different ways.

On the music side, I’m feeling Lil Baby, Lucci and Migos right now.

Check out all their new stuff.

OK thanks for reading my blog, I’ll be back soon with another one.

Don’t forget to follow Ashton Hagans:

Twitter: @H23Ash

Instagram: _.shifteam