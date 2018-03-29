Five-star PG Ashton Hagans lands coveted Kentucky offer

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Ashton Hagans got the phone call with news he said earlier this week “would be a blessing.”

John Calipari and Kenny Payne called Thursday and offered Hagans, the top point guard in the 2019 class, a scholarship, his father Marvin Hagans said.

Hagans could reclassify and play for Kentucky next season. A one-time University of Georgia commitment, Hagans can’t comment on potentially beginning his college career early due to plans to participate in AAU events this summer.

Louisville offered Hagans Tuesday, just hours after Chris Mack agreed to become the Caridinals’ coach. Hagans said earlier this week he’s also being recruited by Auburn, South Carolina, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State and others.

Evan Daniels, the 247Sports national basketball analyst, said last week Hagans would not be the top point in the 2018 class. That honor would remain Duke signee’s Tre Jones. But Daniels said Hagans would be considered an elite prospect, no matter what class he ends up with.

“He’s a tough, physical point guard with good size for the position,” Daniels said. “What I like most about him is how competitive he is. He competes on both ends and is a rare two-way player. Hagans also has good vision, can really pass and excels as a playmaker.”

Hagans attended the McDonald’s All-American game jam fest Monday at Morehouse College. He said he felt like he could compete next season in college and admitted he wanted an offer from Kentucky.

“We would love for Kentucky to recruit him along with everybody else,” Marvin Hagans said last week. “I mean, who wouldn’t? John Calipari — any and everybody would say he knows what he’s doing.”

