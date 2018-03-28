Louisville basketball offers spot to Ashton Hagans, a potential PG of the future

ATLANTA — Louisville basketball offered a spot to its potential point guard of the future Tuesday afternoon shortly after Chris Mack agreed to become the Cardinals new coach.

Ashton Hagans, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound five-star junior from Covington, Georgia, who could reclassify and begin his career a year early, became a trending prospect last month when he decommitted from Georgia.

Assistant Mike Pegues, who came with Mack from Xavier, called Hagans’ AAU coach Chris Williams to deliver the news that Louisville was joining the pursuit.

“Ashton is a top priority for sure,” Williams said. “Mike said he was a priority for 2018 or 2019. Whenever he decides to go.”

Mack initially expressed interest in Hagans last month and told Williams he wanted him at Xavier.

The attention picked up “especially when Ashton decommitted from Georgia,” Williams said. “Coach Mack said he didn’t know if it was too late or not because of Georgia. So we already knew the offer to Louisville was going to come because they said when they got the job they were going to offer him right away.”

