Ashton Hagans

School: Newton (Covington, Ga.)

Position:Point Guard

Height:6-4

Weight:180

College: Kentucky

Hagans is a complete point guard who’s known for making his teammates thrive. This past season he averaged 20 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds a game and now he’s starring as the floor general for Game Elite Gold (Ga.) on the adidas Gauntlet.