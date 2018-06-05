Assistant football coach killed in Chicago drive-by shooting

An assistant football coach at a Chicago high school was shot dead during a drive-by shooting outside a birthday party early Sunday morning, per Chicago NBC affiliate WMAQ.

Per the network, 35-year-old Ari Armour was shot and killed outside a party in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. The security guard and assistant football coach at Hubbard High School in West Lawn was known for being relentlessly committed to his job and the school’s students, and as one of the biggest Chicago Cubs fans in the district.

Armour was shot while he was celebrating at the birthday party itself. Per WMAQ, he and three others were struck by bullets from a shooter(s) just outside the house that was hosting the birthday party

WMAQ reported that Armour was struck in the back of the head and back, leading to his death on the scene.

The coach’s death is the 202nd homicide of 2018 in Chicago, an astonishing number that is still somehow 59 fewer than in 2017.