Assumption (Louisville) was honored Wednesday as the Super 25 girls volleyball national champion at a ceremony at the school.

The Rockets finished the season 40-3 and won the Kentucky state champion over local powers Sacred Heart and Mercy. They also recorded several wins over ranked opponents throughout the season.

The team also featured Rylee Rader, a sophomore Ohio State commit who was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Kentucky.