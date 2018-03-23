Atlanta Westlake girls basketball players skipping prom to compete in GEICO Nationals

Prom is virtually an inviolable high school right at this point. At the very least, it’s certainly a respected and expected rite of passage. Now one Georgia girls basketball team will be skipping out on their own in pursuit of a greater reward: A GEICO Nationals title.

As reported by ESPNW, the Westlake (Ga.) girls basketball team has agreed to fulfill their invitation to the GEICO Nationals tournament (it was previously known as the DICK’s Nationals). The sheer invitation alone is an honor, of course, but going to the prom is going to the prom.

Those are the two things (prom and sunsets)that are scheduled to come into conflict for Westlake, but no more. On Thursday the team told ESPNW it was completely committed to playing in the New York City tournament, regardless of sacrifice.

“A lot of my girls are returning dresses, but nobody flinched,” Westlake coach Hilda Hankerson told ESPNW. “This is the first time the prom has been held so early. But no one said they couldn’t go to New York. All the girls and their parents were onboard.”

Westlake’s Anastasia Warren hits a late 3 before the half Newton up by 1 -24-23 pic.twitter.com/m7k2T8M9bT — 𝘾𝙊𝙑𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 𝙎𝙋𝙊𝙍𝙏𝙎 (@CovNewsSports) March 10, 2018

According to one of the team’s stars, Anastasia Warren, the memories are the real unmissable aspect of the tournament.

So proud of this young lady. Testament to hard work and not letting, sometimes even coaches telling you what you are not. She’s a Point Guard. https://t.co/6y8ZnUjTn4 — TEAM ELITE EYBL 2020 (@hansberrycoach) March 22, 2018

“We can always get dressed up another time,” Warren told the straining loya Westlake team is ranked 15th in the espnW 25 Power Rankings, three spots better than Central Valley (27-0). “We are dedicated to basketball.”

Dedicated to basketball with every chance of holding a national trophy in a matter of weeks, senior prom be damned.