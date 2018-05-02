USA Today Sports

Auburn adds No. 1 linebacker Owen Pappoe

News

Auburn added a big piece to its 2019 recruiting class Tuesday night when Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) linebacker Owen Pappoe picked the Tigers over Texas, Georgia and Tennessee, among others.

He also announced that he would be suiting up in the Under Armour All-America Game.

Pappoe, who is ranked No. 1 among linebackers in the ESPN 300, nearly committed to Florida State in January until Jimbo Fisher left the Seminoles for Texas A&M in December.

Pappoe is the Tigers’ sixth commit from the 2019 class.

