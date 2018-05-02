Auburn adds No. 1 linebacker Owen Pappoe

Auburn added a big piece to its 2019 recruiting class Tuesday night when Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) linebacker Owen Pappoe picked the Tigers over Texas, Georgia and Tennessee, among others.

🦅 C O M M I T E D 🦅 pic.twitter.com/GMLf0rLT10 — Owen Pappoe (@opfreak15) May 1, 2018

He also announced that he would be suiting up in the Under Armour All-America Game.

Pappoe, who is ranked No. 1 among linebackers in the ESPN 300, nearly committed to Florida State in January until Jimbo Fisher left the Seminoles for Texas A&M in December.

Pappoe is the Tigers’ sixth commit from the 2019 class.

