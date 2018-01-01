Auburn football commit Richard Jibunor charged with DUI

ATLANTA – A verbally committed prospect of Auburn’s 2018 recruiting class was arrested Sunday morning on multiple charges including driving under the influence.

According to documentation from the Athens-Clarke County jail in Athens, Ga., Richard Jibunor was booked at 4:38 a.m. EST and released nearly three hours later on $2,000 bond after being charged with DUI and failing to maintain lane and improper driving following a traffic stop.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn has not released any statements about Jibunor’s arrest and due to the prospect failing to sign during the designated early period between Dec. 20-22, it would be difficult for him to do so and not violate NCAA rules regarding public comments about unsigned prospects.

Jibunor responded to the early Sunday morning reports on his arrest on Twitter by saying “Don’t let yourself be defined by your mistakes from the past, and always remember that it’s only a fool who looks at his mistakes and laughs at it instead of learning from it. LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, I’ll always worship you in every circumstance. Let your name be forever praised.”

Don't let yourself be defined by your mistakes from the past, and always remember that it's only a fool who looks at his mistakes and laughs at it instead of learning from it. LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, I'll always worship you in every circumstance. Let your name be forever praised.🙏🏾 — Richard Jibunor (@JibunorRichard) December 31, 2017

Jibunor gave his verbal pledge on Thanksgiving afternoon to Auburn’s 2018 recruiting class becoming the 16th player commitment in Auburn’s upcoming class. The four-star linebacker prospect was expected to sign during the early period but told Auburn’s coaching staff he wanted to wait until his school was back in session and sign the National Letter-of-Intent in February.

For more, visit the Montgomery Advertiser