Auburn lands another four-star recruit in Georgia-native Jaylin Simpson

Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn loves versatile, athletic stars, and he got another one Monday afternoon in Georgia-native Jaylin Simpson.

The Frederica Academy wide receiver and defensive back is most likely to end up on the defensive side of the ball at the next level, but he has the talent to compete for either role. That’s evident from watching his highlights.

Simpson announced his decision on Twitter after calling the Auburn coaching staff and telling them he was headed to the Tigers earlier Monday morning. He later told 247 Sports that the bond he built with Malzahn and the general feeling his family took from a weekend visit to the school convinced him to commit now and end his recruitment.

“I committed — 1,000 percent committed to Auburn,” Simpson told 247 Sports. “My family had a great visit. They felt it was a great place for me. We’re all pretty confident. I think it’s best for us.

“Coach Malzahn told me I’m built for this place. He wants me here 100 percent, without a doubt. That’s all I needed to hear.”

Simpson didn’t say whether he would cut off taking other collegiate visits, but he did say he’d be back at Auburn, both during his senior year and to play a year later. That’s mighty good news for Malzahn and Auburn fans everywhere.