Baker Mayfield is the NFL Draft's No. 1 pick, but football may not be his top sport

Here’s a mind blowing thought: The football player most desired in the NFL Draft’s Class of 2018 might not even be a football player if he had his wishes.

Newly minted Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and a bona fide disruptor of defenses across America, was one also part of a wrecking crew offense with the bat.

As detailed by Baseball America, Mayfield was quite the standout infielder on a loaded Austin Lake Travis baseball team. Mayfield hit .338 with 22 doubles, 47 runs scored and 41 RBI across two varsity seasons with the Cavaliers, including a .364 junior season where he emerged as one of Lake Travis’ most dangerous hitters. How dangerous was he? Despite hitting a grand total of zero home runs in 2012, he eventually served as the team’s the cleanup hitter.

Mayfield, who was a first baseman in that junior season before playing at both shortstop and third base as a senior, even went so far as to tell the Oklahoma Athletics internal communications group that baseball was his first love. He said if he weren’t now so focused on becoming an elite quarterback, he might very well try out for the Texas Rangers.

There’s no time for that now, and if there was, it might behoove him to wear a Cleveland Indians hat. Still it’s refreshing and remarkable to think that once upon a time, Mayfield dreamed of a very different draft day and sporting future. If only he’d known where his two-time walk-on collegiate career would take him.