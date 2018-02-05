Baltimore football coach 'no longer employed' while police investigate allegation of physical assault

The head football coach at Archbishop Carroll High School in Baltimore has been dismissed amid a police investigation into an alleged physical assault, per a report by the Baltimore Sun.

According to the Sun’s Jean Marbella and Colin Campbell, a letter from Archbishop Carroll principal Brian Kohler announced science teacher and football coach Sean Sandora was no longer employed by the school.

“We have already begun to search for his replacement,” wrote principal Brian J. Kohler in the message, which was obtained by the Sun. “Additionally, a search for the next head football coach has begun as well.”

Dundalk coach Sean Sandora to take over Archbishop Curley program https://t.co/JZXVpgrjX1 pic.twitter.com/HIXau4czGY — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) March 4, 2017

While there has been no confirmation that Sandora was the school employee under investigation for alleged assault, the Sun provided the details of the alleged assault from a student who was in Sandora’s science class when it allegedly occurred.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday during a lock-down drill in Sandora’s science classroom, said Tyler Locklear, a junior from Bel Air who said he was in the room at the time. Tyler, who also was coached by Sandora on the football team, said Sandora showed the students a box-cutter he used in the equipment room, told them he would use it to protect them in the event of a real emergency, and then put it back in his bag. As the students waited for the drill to end, Sandora tapped one who was talking on the head to tell him to quiet down, Locklear said. “It was like an open-handed tap on the head,” Tyler said. The 17-year-old didn’t think much of it, and didn’t even mention it at dinner, said his father, Todd Locklear. The next day, the family got a call from the school, asking whether a police detective could speak with Tyler to take a witness statement.

According to the elder Locklear, students and other supporters have already started a petition to get Sandora reinstated. Todd Locklear, for one, said he has never had any concerns about his son’s safety under the coach.

“I put my kid in the car with the guy and sent him to Philadelphia,” Todd Locklear told the Sun. “People are making this guy out to be a knife-wielding child abuser. We all know it’s not true. It’s just not.”