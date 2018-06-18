Bank on Ashton Hagans starting at the point for the Wildcats next season

Back in April, Ashton Hagans told USA Today Sports that he wasn’t concerned about the logjam in the backcourt at Kentucky if in fact he was able to reclassify from 2019 to 2018 and join the Wildcats next season.

Hagans would have to contend with fellow five-star guards Immanuel Quickley, Keldon Johnson, Tyler Herro and Quade Green.

Well, over the weekend, Hagans made it official with Kentucky.

It’s on now, #BBN. @H23Ash has signed a financial aid agreement with us and has officially reclassified to the 2018 class. He’s a Kentucky Wildcat and will play for us in the 2018-19 season. Welcome him to the family. #DreamBig 😼 ➡️ https://t.co/mOU8VGqH6l pic.twitter.com/8AG0Y2T71k — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 17, 2018

Which raises the obvious question: Who gets the majority of the time at the point for the Wildcats next season?

Bank on Hagans.

Even with the various options in the backcourt, there is no player who combines the advanced skill-set and leadership that Hagans has.

He’s rare in the regard that he makes his teammates better and prefers an assist over a basket.

Still, Hagans is plenty capable of getting his own points and is near impossible to keep out of the lane.

Last season he averaged 20.2 points, 10.7 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals and led Newton (Covington, Ga.) to the 7A state semifinals.

Hagans is exactly the type of player the Wildcats needed to facilitate the ball to the bevy of five-star players on the roster next season.

He can do a little bit of everything, but what separates him from his peers is his playmaking ability and leadership. You’re talking about someone who other people want to play with. I’m looking forward to seeing him get to work with the rest of our guys. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 17, 2018

