Baseball playoff game helps begin healing process after Santa Fe High School shooting

DEER PARK, Texas — Saturday evening was your typical night in Southeast Texas. It was sunny and muggy.

Ballpark nachos with cheese and jalapenos, a song of “Woop! Woop!” from the stands and the sounds of bats connecting with baseballs.

The only difference was the team on the visitor’s side of Jim Kethan Field was the Santa Fe High School Indians. And the day before, the deadliest school shooting in Texas history took place at their high school.

Seventeen-year-old Dimitrious Pagourtzis was arrested on suspicion of capital murder and assault of a police officer in connection with 10 deaths and 13 more wounded.

Two baseball players were in the art room and injured in the event: sophomore pitcher Rome Shubert and sophomore catcher Trenton Beazley. Both were in the dugout with their teammates Saturday night.

Santa Fe fell to Kingwood Park 7-0 in a regional quarterfinal game.

Even though the team lost friends and people they considered family just 36 hours before, they had no intention of not playing ball.