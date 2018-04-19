Baseball teams, communities in Virginia rallying for tornado victims

So much of the country has been in the weather rut of sorts as spring begins. In some areas, like in parts of Virginia on Sunday, the bad weather brought far more than just some unseasonable cold and snow flurries. A tornado hit the area Sunday, causing major damage across the region, including to local baseball fields.

When Brookville (Lynchburg, Va.) and Amherst (Va.) County get together for a baseball game Friday night, tornado recovery efforts will be in full swing.

As WSET reports, Amherst County will be taking donations at the gate and doing a 50/50 raffle to help those impacted by Sunday’s tornado.

As Amherst County High officials showed in an Instagram post, the storm tore the bleachers from a concrete slab on the other side of the field and also damaged field lights, gates, and the dugout.

“I feel like as a school we’re really fortunate that it didn’t affect the school and we’re able to function,” Brookville Athletic Director Larry Kidd told WSET. “We’ve just had to scramble and do what you can to make sure these kids have an opportunity to play.”

Former 13-year Major League Baseball veteran and Lynchburg native Brandon Inge is also helping Brookville’s baseball team, with a GoFundMe page.

On Sunday, April 15, 2018, the City of Lynchburg, Virginia and surrounding communities sustained an incredible amount of tornado damage, including the Brookville Bees baseball field,” Inge wrote on the GoFundMe page. “I came up through the Brookville program and played on the very field that was destroyed. The friendships and memories that were created on this field will last a lifetime and I don’t want current and future Brookville Bees to miss out on these incredible moments. I am asking for your help in rebuilding so we can salvage the remainder of this season, especially for those graduating this year. Head Coach Chris Glaize has groomed an amazing group of young men that never cease to amaze me with their work ethic, competitive spirit, and dedication to the Brookville community. These boys were among the first to respond yesterday by selflessly giving their time to assist in the cleanup area wide so let’s show our appreciation by giving back to them. Thank you very much for your consideration and support of our community!”

Per WSET, the donations and raffle will also go to the Amherst County community after many families lost their homes and property.

“We’d like to do our part in aiding these people as well as BHS in their recovery efforts,” the Amherst County post said.

Amherst County said, per WSET, that 166 structures/homes have been reported as damaged with an estimated loss of $4,444,114.87.