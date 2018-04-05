Basketball coach in Okla. accused of soliciting sex from minor

Assistant basketball coach at Deer Creek High School arrested, accused of soliciting sex from a minor https://t.co/ZeXavKPusN — NewsOK (@NewsOK) April 3, 2018

An assistant basketball coach in Okla. has been arrested on complaints related to soliciting sex from a minor.

Jeramy Jacob Gregston, a computer teacher and assistant boys basketball coach at Deer Creek (Edmond, Okla.), confessed to speaking with a female he believed was 17 and set up a “sex date” with her for $150, an agent with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control wrote in a court affidavit that was reported by NewsOK.

Per NewsOK, Gregston was arrested Friday and was being held in the Oklahoma County jail on $20,000 bail.

According to the affidavit obtained by NewsOK, after learning Gregston was interested in having sex with an underage female, an undercover OBN agent posed as the 17-year-old girl. During the sting operation, Gregston and the undercover agent agreed on $150 for sex and chose a location to meet.

“Gregston stated he was really nervous to meet the first time and that he did not want to get into trouble,” the agent reported, per NewsOK. Authorities arrested Gregston after he drove to the meetup location, the agent reported.

Assistant superintendent Lenis DeRieux released a statement Friday: