Basketball player forced to leave game for wearing hijab

A high school basketball player in Philadelphia says a referee forced her to leave a game because she was wearing a hijab.

Sixteen-year-old Nasihah Thompson-King says she was playing in a playoff game Friday when she was told she couldn’t continue with her headscarf on.

“My hijab is part of me, and I feel like I was going to take off a part of me to play in the game,” Thompson-King told the Philadelphia Tribune.

The Mastery Charter School Shoemaker Campus student says she was “embarrassed” and she never had an issue wearing her hijab in previous games.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has a league policy that requires approval for any head covering for medical or religious purposes. The association says Thompson-King’s coach neglected to fill out the required form before Friday’s game.

