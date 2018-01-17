VIDEO: Uh oh! Referee's toupee takes a tumble during embarrassing basketball mishap

There are sports where an athlete or official can feel safe knowing that any hair treatment they have employed will not be revealed to athletes, fans and general onlookers. We can now safely scratch basketball from that list.

As highlighted by the always entertaining Kentucky Sports Radio, a referee working a Bluegrass State boys basketball game between Hopkins County Central and Webster County saw one of the game officials drilled in the back of the head with an errant pass.

That was the bad news. The worse news for the ref was that he was sporting a fetching blonde toupee when it happened. The result was a Monty Python-level faux hair faux pas, with the fake hair flying one way and the referee’s body jolting the other.

To the unnamed ref’s eternal credit, he hardly missed a beat, picking up his rug in stride, plopping it back on his head, patting it down neatly and getting on with his job.

Well done for all, especially the rest of us, who get to enjoy the poor ref’s misfortune with only a modicum of the embarrassment (for us, for feeling just how funny it is).