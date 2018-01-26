Baylor commit Aquira DeCosta 'extremely thrilled' to be McDonald's All-American

St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.) senior wing player Aquira DeCosta received her honorary jersey Thursday as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

“It’s been very humbling,” DeCosta said. “I’m just glad to be a part of this and to be chosen in the first place. Just being here, seeing my teammates and coaches here, it means so much to me.”

A Baylor commit, the 6-foot-2 DeCosta is ranked as the nation’s top wing and the No. 4 overall player in the Class of 2018, according to ESPN.

In the McDonald’s All-American Game, DeCosta will get a chance to play with fellow future Baylor teammates Queen Egbo, Honesty Scott-Grayson and NaLyssa Smith.

“I’m extremely thrilled,” DeCosta said. “I’m going to be around a lot of great players on both the girls and boys side. That makes it exciting. I’m most excited to play with my teammates before I get to Baylor, with three other teammates who made the game. It makes it that much better.”

It’s a togetherness within the program instilled by Bears head coach Kim Mulkey that drew DeCosta to Baylor to begin with.

“Baylor had more of a family-based feel than the other colleges I visited,” DeCosta said. “The atmosphere struck me. I wanted to go there 100 percent by the time I left.”

Before DeCosta gets to Waco, Texas, she’ll head to the Peach State. Both McDonald’s All-American Games will be held March 28 at Atlanta’s Philips Arena.