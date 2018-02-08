Baylor commit Queen Egbo honored to be a McDonald's All-American

Travis (Richmond, Texas) senior post player Queen Egbo received her honorary jersey Thursday as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

“It’s really exciting,” Egbo said. “If I’m being honest, being awarded with this is truly an honor. I believe that when you work hard, good things happen. I can’t wait to see where my work ethic takes me from here.”

RELATED: Full girls roster

A Baylor commit, the 6-foot-3 Egbo is ranked as the nation’s No. 4 post player and the No. 15 overall player in the Class of 2018, according to ESPN.

“I chose Baylor because Coach (Kim) Mulkey, I know she’s aggressive and a competitor just like me,” Egbo said. “I’m looking to improve in some way, shape or form. When you’re surrounded by great players, you can become a great player. That makes me better as a player and a person. Between the coaching staff and the team, I got that feeling when you know a place is right for you. And with it being a great academic school in addition to the athletics, it’s the best of both worlds.

“On top of all that, I’ll be close to home.”

MORE: Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance

Egbo will be joined on the West team by fellow Baylor commits Aquira DeCosta, Honesty Scott-Grayson and NaLyssa Smith.

“I’m most excited about meeting and playing alongside my future teammates,” Egbo said.

Both McDonald’s All-American Games will be held March 28 at Atlanta’s Philips Arena.

“I’m looking forward to competing at the highest level against girls as talented as me or better,” Egbo said. “It’s another step in growing into the game, building relationships. That will be fun.”