Texas softball pitcher Bea Lara whiffs 30 (!) in superhuman effort

Orange Grove pitcher Bea Lara put together a stellar performance at the right time in the middle of a race for a district championship.

Lara struck out 30 in the Bulldogs’ 12-inning win against Rockport-Fulton on Tuesday night. If some quick math is done that is more than two strikeouts an inning and 30 of the 36 outs came via strikeout.

Lara, who signed with East Texas Baptist on Monday and has been among the area strikeout leaders this season, struck out the side in the seven of the 12 innings. She recorded all three outs via strikeout in the first, second, fourth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th innings.

Even with all those strikeouts, Lara did not throw a no-hitter as she gave up two hits and had two walks.

The Bulldogs also clinched a playoff spot as they improved to 17-4 and 9-1 in District 31-4A.

“She pitched awesome and it was a lot of hard work and conditioning to be able to actually be stronger in the later innings than the beginning,” coach Kevin Lewis said.

Lewis said he has not seen anything like that in his coaching career and said they also intentionally walked her three times at the plate in the course of the game.

“They took the bat out of her hand and that could be frustrating but she stayed focused on her job,” Lewis said.

Cora Olivares scored the Bulldogs’ lone run in the 12th inning for the win.

For more, visit the Corpus-Christi Caller-Times