Bear Bryant's great-grandson, 2019 four-star QB Paul Tyson, commits to Alabama

Nick Saban may be the current king of college football in Alabama, but the biggest name in the state’s history belongs to the late Paul “Bear” Bryant.

Now, Saban will have a chance to coach a direct descendant of Crimson Tide royalty.

Bryant’s great-grandson, Hewitt-Trussville junior quarterback Paul Tyson, announced his commitment to the University of Alabama in a Twitter post Thursday afternoon.

This is more than just a “let’s recruit Bear Bryant’s great grandson to the team for good optics” move. A four-star recruit, Tyson is ranked as the No. 7 pro-style passer in the Class of 2019 and the No. 10 recruit in all of Alabama for his class by the 247 Sports Composite.

As a junior, he threw for 3,392 yards, 36 touchdowns and just four interceptions in leading his team to the Class 7A state quarterfinals.

Bear Bryant was a college football coach for 47 years and was the Alabama head coach from 1958 through 1982. In that time, he won 13 SEC titles and six national championships.

And now, his great-grandson will be carrying on the family’s legacy.

As popular as Bryant’s signature houndstooth hat is among the Alabama fathful, expect the chapeaus to become must-wear items in Tuscaloosa should Tyson someday take over the starting job.