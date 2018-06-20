Beloved assistant football coach in Miami dies after series of strokes

A longtime Miami assistant football coach has died after suffering from a series of strokes according to his friends and colleagues.

As reported by the Miami Herald, longtime Carol City assistant football coach Andre Stafford died Tuesday after suffering multiple strokes across recent weeks, the first of which occurred while he was on campus two weeks ago. A subsequent stroke occurred when Stafford was at home on Saturday and he was re-admitted to an area hospital, where he passed away. He was 43 years old.

The Chief family sends it's deepest condolences to the family of Coach Andre "Dre" Stafford @coachdre3. He was the epitome of what it means to be a Chief! Your legacy will forever live on in the halls of Chief Country! We🧡You! #ChiefPride pic.twitter.com/rXiDEBSSYq — Miami Carol City Sr (@CarolCitySr1) June 19, 2018

Stafford served on the Carol City staff when the Chiefs won four of their five state titles (1886, 1997, 2003 and 2016), including three under legendary Carol City head coach Walt Frazier. According to the Herald, Stafford also served as the school’s wrestling and girls flag football coach, not to mention the school’s Dean of Discipline.

Among the coach’s surviving family is his teenage son D’Andre Stafford, a rising junior who emerged as one of the Chiefs’ star wide receivers in 2017.

“After Coach Frazier, he really was the face of Carol City,” Chiefs receivers coach Martin Maultsby told the Herald. “The transitions we have had over the last 30 years he’s been on all of those staffs. Each new head coach that came in, he was instrumental in helping them within the community. He knew all the kids at the school. He was just entrenched with the community. It’s going to be a part that can’t just replaced.”