Bergen Catholic takes over top spot in Super 25 Wrestling rankings

Thanks to an impressive 3-0 showing at the Who’s No. 1 Duals, Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) is the new No. 1 team in the latest National High School Coaches Association/USA TODAY Super 25 High School Wrestling Super 25.

BC jumps over two-time defending national champ Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) after knocking-off the Bucs 33-19. It was the first time in three decades that Blair lost to a New Jersey opponent. The Crusaders claim to the top spot was helped by a strong 41-22 win over No. 7 Lake Highland Prep (Orlando, Fla.) and a 34-24 victory over No. 6 Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.) at the Who’s No. 1.

Blair bounced by from a 2-1 showing at the Who’s No. 1 with a 37-22 win over No. 4 Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, Pa.) on Friday. Then on Saturday, SEM bounced back, shutting-out No. 13 Bethlehem Catholic (Bethlehem, Pa.) 56-0.

Graham (St. Paris, Ohio) moves-up one spot to No. 5 after a thrilling 28-27 win over St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio), which moves-up two spots to No. 8.

Apple Valley (Minn.) is the only new team in the latest rankings, breaking-in at No. 23.