Birmingham football player Michael Barber charged with manslaughter in shooting of classmate

It now feels extremely unlikely that Michael Barner will be allowed to continue his high school football career at Huffman High School in Alabama.

The Birmingham native was charged with manslaughter in connection with an on-campus shooting that killed 17-year-old classmate Courtlin La’shawn Arrington. The motive for Arrington’s shooting remains unknown, but investigators were confident following the identification of video footage of the incident that Barber fired his shots intentionally.

NEW: this is 17 year old Michael Barber charged with man slaughter in the Huffman High School shooting pic.twitter.com/R16B8yWL4H — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) March 9, 2018

That marked a shift from the immediate aftermath of the incident, when investigators believed the shooting may have been an accident, particularly because Barber also struck himself in the leg while firing.

Barber was transferred to Jefferson County Jail on Friday, where he eventually posted a bail of more than $75,000, thanks to his sister.

Arrington was a 17-year-old senior with a focus on nursing.

“This is a 17-year-old who, 30 days from now, would be 18,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin told Cox Media Group. “A graduating senior who had been accepted into college already, who had aspirations and dreams to be a nurse. So, we’re not just talking about some person. We’re talking about losing a part of our future. And our hearts are heavy.”