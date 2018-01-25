No. 5 Bishop Montgomery stays unbeaten thanks to miracle buzzer-beater

It looked for all the world that No. 5 Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.) was going to drop its first game of the season.

Then Fletcher Tynen happened.

Bishop wins with last second 3pointer by Fletcher Tynen to steal a win from Cantwell. Only 5sec on the clock and needed to go full court.@fletch_t35 @BMHSHoops pic.twitter.com/ZmbXiKSuJe — Sully (@tsullywu) January 25, 2018

Cantwell-Sacred Heart held a 66-64 lead with seconds remaining. As you can see, the Knights went the length of the floor and Tynen’s three won it.

“It was a play to get David (Singleton) open, but I kind of fumbled it at the end when I caught the pass so, I just took the shot,” Tynen told the Daily Breeze. “You have to shoot every shot like it’s going in. I’m just glad I made it.”

Singleton led all scorers with 29. Tynen had 10.