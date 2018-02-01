Blair Academy back atop Super 25 Wrestling rankings

Last weekend, the MyHOUSE Melee at Wyoming Seminary’s Carpenter Athletic Center in northeast Pennsylvania turned the National High School Coaches Association/USA TODAY Super 25 into a literal melee with two-time defending national champ Blair Academy (Blairstown, NJ) returning to the No. 1 spot in the nation.

The dual meet format in Kingston, Pennsylvania featured last week’s No. 1 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.), No. 2 Blair Academy, No. 3 Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, Pa.), No. 4 Montini Catholic (Lombard, Ill.), and No. 8 St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio).

What caused a complete shuffle of the top four teams in the latest rankings?

First, Blair opened the action Friday night with 33-20 win over St. Edward. During the first round of duals on Saturday, No. 1 Bergen beat St. Edward, while Wyoming Seminary beat Montini 30-23.

Session II saw Montini Catholic beat No. 1 Bergen Catholic 32-30 and Wyoming Seminary beating St. Ed.

Finally, in Session III Bergen Catholic bounced back routing Wyoming Seminary 40-15.

As to why Blair Academy has supplanted Bergen Catholic as the new No. 1, even though the Crusaders of Bergen Catholic (N.J.) triumphed Blair Academy 33-19 two weeks ago at Flowrestling’s Who’s #1 Duals.

The Bucs overall body of work is the key factor in the Super 25 rankings with Blair winning the Ironman and Beast of the East individual tournaments. And, after last weekend’s melee with no true winner, Blair goes to No. 1 and BC drops to No. 2, followed by SEM moving-up one spot to No. 3 and Montini dropping one spot to No. 4.

Coming-up near the end of February, we’ll see if Blair can win its third straight national title when it squares-off with Wyoming Seminary at the National Prep Championships at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. Two weeks ago, Blair beat Wyoming Seminary in their dual meet.