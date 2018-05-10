Boise State gets huge commitment from 4-star QB Hank Bachmeier

Boise State’s offense has always created excitement, dating back to the Broncos’ period as the original iconoclastic upstarts. Now the blue turf brigade is recruiting with the big boys, and even getting the quarterback that many of them wanted.

Late Thursday night, four-star Murrieta Valley (Calif.) pro-style quarterback Hank Bachmeier committed to the Broncos. He picked Boise State ahead of 19 other Division I programs, including representatives from every major conference.

It’s not a stretch to say that Bachmeier is one of the most hyped recruits in Boise State history, if not the most hyped. He’s a contender to receive one of the final five Elite 11 invitations and is universally considered one of the top-10 pro style quarterbacks in the Class of 2019.

So what drew Bachmeier away from more traditional landing spots to Boise? In the quarterback’s eyes, the Broncos have reached a level of awareness and recognition that puts them alongside all the other prominent Division I programs.

“Boise State is a power program that can compete with anyone,” Bachmeier told 247Sports. “I just saw USA Today has them pre-season No. 14 for next year. They open up at Florida State in two years and always play a tough schedule.

“They get guys drafted every year. They develop players and compete for BCS Bowl Games every season. My goal is to compete for a national championship when I get there and I know they have the program to do it.”

Whether or not that’s entirely true is a matter for legitimate debate, but the fact that a top-10 quarterback prospect could feel comfortable making that claim is fairly remarkable. And if Boise State isn’t there this moment, they may very well be there by the time Bachmeier is done; before taking a snap of his senior campaign, the Californian has already passed for 10,001 yards and 124 touchdowns, with just 21 interceptions. He also has rushed for 21 touchdowns.

Now he gets to focus on that senior season without the distraction of college recruiting. That’s good news for Bachmeier and even better news for Boise State coach Bryan Harsin.