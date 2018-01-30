Bol Bol gets his very large McDonald's All American jersey

Findlay Prep big man Bol Bol never got to see his father, Manute Bol, play in the NBA, but he took his own step toward playing in the league one day when he was selected for the McDonald’s All-American Game in Atlanta.

On Tuesday he got an honorary McDonald’s jersey as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

“The coolest thing about going to the McDonald’s game is it used to be a dream of mine,” Bol said. “I used to watch the game on TV and saw the great players who were getting in.”

Bol transferred to Findlay Prep from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) this season and has been a big contributor for the Pilots, who are ranked No. 5 in the Super 25 rankings and nearly knocked off No. 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) last weekend.

“It was a good feeling and a bad feeling losing that close,” Bol said. “We were on their floor, so it was a tough atmosphere. It also lets us know how close we are and we could beat them next time.”

The Oregon signee is averaging a team-high 19.7 points and 7.7 rebounds a game and was named as a midseason candidate for the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year. He isn’t shy about soliciting a few votes. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was leading the fan voting with nearly 7,000 votes.

Go vote for me ! https://t.co/AhT49fTxhD — Bol Bol (@bolmanutebol) January 21, 2018

His father, who died in 2010, was known for his humanitarian efforts in Sudan.

“He taught me a lot, more off the court than on the court,” Bol said. “He taught me to help where you can.”