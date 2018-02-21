Ky. team keeps season alive thanks to buzzer-beating tip-in with 0.2 seconds left

Bracken County (Ky.) hasn’t had the strongest season, but the Polar Bears had luck on their side Tuesday night.
In a district semifinal game against St. Patrick, Bracken County, who had just four wins entering the game and had recently endured a 10-game losing streak, trailed 57-55 (after blowing a 13-point lead) with just 0.2 seconds remaining on the clock.
Then this happened.
As you can read in the tweet’s text, that’s Tanner Fisher hitting brother Tad for the game-tying tip-in. Flying high, the Polar Bears went on to win 65-62 in overtime.