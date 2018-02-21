Ky. team keeps season alive thanks to buzzer-beating tip-in with 0.2 seconds left

Bracken County (Ky.) hasn’t had the strongest season, but the Polar Bears had luck on their side Tuesday night.

In a district semifinal game against St. Patrick, Bracken County, who had just four wins entering the game and had recently endured a 10-game losing streak, trailed 57-55 (after blowing a 13-point lead) with just 0.2 seconds remaining on the clock.

Then this happened.

Tanner Fisher to brother Tad Fisher for tip in with 0.2 seconds left to send it into OT. pic.twitter.com/PLFwspNBpU — Polar Bears (@brackencounty) February 21, 2018

As you can read in the tweet’s text, that’s Tanner Fisher hitting brother Tad for the game-tying tip-in. Flying high, the Polar Bears went on to win 65-62 in overtime.