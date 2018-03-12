Brad Stevens on Purdue commit breaking his high school scoring record: 'It's about time'

Brad Stevens didn’t mince words when talking about his Zionsville scoring record falling. Purdue commit Isaiah Thompson broke Stevens’ mark of 1,508 points during the team’s tournament run, helping the Eagles win their first sectional title since 1995 —when Stevens cut down nets.

“It’s about time. Have you seen me play? Thank goodness,” Stevens told reporters before Sunday night’s game against the Pacers. “Now I know the kid’s family who broke it and it’s really cool. I’m glad that it’s no longer a talking point. It needed to be done a long time ago.”

Just because he’s in Boston doesn’t mean the former Butler coach doesn’t still pay attention to the Hoosier Hysteria that grips the state during tournament time every year.

“If you look online and look at some of the crowds that were at some of those gyms yesterday, it was special to play in high school in the state of Indiana,” he said. “So I got to spend time following, at least from afar, my high school play all the way through (Saturday).

“One of the things you do (in Indiana) is on Friday night and Saturday nights you go to high school basketball games. And sometimes it’s hard to get a ticket. Those were fun memories growing up.”

Read more in the Indianapolis Star