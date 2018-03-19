Braden Halladay pays homage to late father Roy Halladay while playing Blue Jays

Braden Halladay didn’t have to wait until he was in major league spring training to face off against his late father’s most famous former team. He did that while still a teen, playing for Canada’s junior national team.

As reported by MLB.com, Halladay holds dual citizenship because he was born in Toronto while his father pitched for the Blue Jays. He has spent most of his life in the U.S., but has always considered himself at least partly Canadian. That motivated him to suit up for the Canadian Junior National team against the Blue Jays, pitching against his father’s former team while still a junior in high school.

Braden Halladay, son of the late Roy Halladay, took the mound against his father's old team today. 👏 pic.twitter.com/dDZf8MnfPA — MLB (@MLB) March 17, 2018

“At least from my perspective, he knows everything about everything as far as pitching goes,” Braden Halladay told MLB.com. “From a pitching standpoint, it was everything I could have asked for and more. … Especially now, every time I make mistakes, I still hear him drilling me about them in my head, just because he’s done it so many times before. From a mind-set standpoint, I don’t think with any bias that I could have had a better teacher.”

Halladay has talent, but not that of his father quite yet. He’s a power pitcher who is currently committed to play at Penn State, but doesn’t have his father’s velocity. He does have the same competitiveness and moxie, however, as he showcased in retiring all three Blue Jays he faced.

Braden Halladay vs Bo Bichette. pic.twitter.com/Ju4dWS4QUX — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 17, 2018

And after his appearance, Halladay was happy to accept the appreciation of the Blue Jays’ current ace in reference to his father.

“I told him I got a lot of my lanes, repertoire, from his father,” Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman told MLB.com. “As far as cutting the ball, sinking the ball and having it come out of the same arm slot. I think Roy was the first one to do that exceptionally well in his career. I told him that. He said he’s a big fan of mine, which is pretty crazy to hear, still, when your dad is Roy Halladay. Awesome to see him. I wish him nothing but the best.”