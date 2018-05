Brandon Boston

School: Norcross (Ga.)

Position: Shooting Guard

Height: 6-6

Weight: 180

College: Undecided

Boston has managed to star in the backcourt with another dominant point guard (Sharife Cooper) because of his ability to score on all three levels. Boston is averaging 14.2 points and 4.7 rebounds a game for AOT (Ga.) in the Nike EYBL.