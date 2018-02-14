Brandon Roy suffers first loss as a high school basketball coach

Between two schools over two seasons, former NBA star Brandon Roy had yet to lose a game as a high school basketball coach.

Until Tuesday night, that is.

Roy’s 51-game personal winning streak as a bench boss has come to a close after his alma mater, Seattle’s Garfield High, fell to Seattle Prep by a 58-55 score in the Class 3A SeaKing District quarterfinals.

As the Seattle Times reports, Seattle Prep led 17-2 at the end of the first quarter and held on for the win.

The former University of Washington and Portland Trail Blazers standout didn’t love the timing of his team’s first true off night.

“It wasn’t as much the missing shots that disappointed me, it was our overall effort,” Roy told the Times after his team fell to 22-1. “The Rainier Beach game (Friday) was an emotional win. We knew as coaches that the next was going to be hard. Prep does a good job of moving the ball and packing it in on defense. We tried to preach patience, patience at practice. We came out flat, our energy wasn’t there. Our defense could have been much better and our defense could have helped us get going offensively. We didn’t do it. We did do a great job of battling back.”

Garfield now plays Seattle’s Cleveland (13-9) on Friday in a winner-to-regional game, with the loser’s season ending.

Per the Times, Garfield standout J’Raan Brooks was limited with a hip flexor injury. He was scoreless with seven rebounds and is questionable for the next game.

Last year, with the help of premier prospect Michael Porter Jr., Roy led Seattle’s Nathan Hale to a 29-0 record in winning both a state title and the USA TODAY Super 25 national title. His team was 22-0 after beating Rainier Beach for the Metro League title on Friday night.

Garfield is currently No. 13 in the USA TODAY Super 25 Expert Rankings.

“You score two points in the first quarter, we never would’ve expected to do that,” Roy told the Times. “The rest of our season is single-game elimination. My thing is getting these guys to understand that they want to be undefeated, but it’s a game. You’re going to lose sometimes and it’s how you respond.”

Somebody defeated a Brandon Roy-coached team for the first time in two years. Roy’s teams are now 51-1, and high school basketball in Washington just got a bit more interesting.