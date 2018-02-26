USA Today Sports

Brawl at Pittsburgh-area basketball game leads to criminal charges

A fight between Clairton and Monessen players became a 60-person brawl (Photo: YouTube screen shot) Photo: YouTube screenshot

CLAIRTON, Pa.—A dozen adults and juveniles have been charged in a brawl earlier this month at a high school boys basketball game in western Pennsylvania.

Clairton police filed charges Friday against six adults and six juveniles with counts of disorderly conduct in the Feb. 6 melee at the Clairton-Monessen game.

Video on social media showed dozens of fans spilling onto the court in an all-out brawl after a fourth-quarter fight between two players.

The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League placed the school districts on five years’ probation for all sports, with violations to mean a tournament ban for that sport for that season.

The league also ordered sportsmanship programs and a limit on presale tickets to upcoming playoff games.

Monessen said it will probably appeal.

