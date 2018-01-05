Breaking down the likely commits at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — Little known fact for those tuning in for Saturday’s U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which begins 1 p.m. (ET) on NBC — besides all of the college commitment announcements, there will also be a game.

That’s easy to forget when so many big-time players are expected to divulge where they will play on Saturdays next fall.

Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.) linebacker J.J. Peterson telegraphed his decision on Wednesday, but the rest of the players here who are announcing are playing it close to the vest.

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) defensive back Bookie Radley-Hiles is considering Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and UCLA. He’s from Southern California, so UCLA has a shot, but most experts have him going to Oklahoma where his good friend, IMG running back T.J. Pledger, has signed with.

“I know where I’m going right now,” Radley-Hiles said. “I really came out here to represent a logo, a brand that I’ve wanted to do for a while, have fun and make my decision. I can’t tell you what made my decision, because that would give it away. It’s where I felt comfortable with the coaching staff and the area, the location it is in.”

Two elite Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) players are announcing on Saturday: offensive lineman Chris Murray and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, a first team American Family Insurance offensive player.

Murray’s final three are Stanford, Notre Dame and UCLA.

St. Brown’s big three are Stanford, Notre Dame and Southern Cal. One of his brothers, Equanimeous, the leading receiver this year as a junior at Notre Dame, declared early for the NFL draft on Thursday. The other brother, Osiris, is a freshman wide receiver at Stanford.

“All three schools that I’m considering are good institutions, so I can’t go wrong, I think,” Amon-Ra said. “At the end of the day, it’s what my gut tells me and where I feel the most comfortable at.”

While he’s a strong student like his brothers, he’s frank in saying he’s basing his college choice mainly on football.

“Academics are important but football is just as important, if not more so, because I want to play in the NFL,” he said.

For Trinity (Louisville) wide receiver Rondale Moore, a second team American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection, the choice is about being able to contribute as quickly as possible. He’s decommitted from Texas in December and is looking at Purdue, Alabama, Florida State, Michigan, and Ohio State. He may be leaning toward Purdue. He took a visit there last month and the Boilermakers recently hired Jeff Brohm, who was a former quarterback at Trinity.

“I want to get on the field as early as possible,” Moore said. “That’s a big edge for any school that I choose because I feel I am mentally ready to play the game.”