Breaking down tonight’s GEICO ESPN Lacrosse Nationals final

A quick look at tonight’s final between The Hill Academy (Ontario, Canada) and Salisbury School (Salisbury, Conn.) in the GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals.

Location: Catholic University, Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPNU, 7 p.m. (ET)

The Hill Academy

About The Pride: The team took last season’s inaugural High School Nationals and have gone 12-4 against a difficult schedule. While the team is based in Canada, it has six American players and plays a full schedule against U.S. teams. The Pride advanced to this year’s finals with an 11-6 defeat of Culver Military Academy (Culver, Ind.), a team it had lost to in triple overtime earlier this season.

Key players: Senior attacker Billy Coyle, who has is headed to Cornell; midfielder Matt Stucchi (Loyola); senior midfielder Carter Brand (Denver); goalkeeper Brett Dobson, who is headed to St. Bonaventure; and junior midfielder Josh Zawada, who has committed to Syracuse.

Think this rivalry means a lot to these teams?

The Hill pulls away in the fourth quarter to take the season rubber match over Culver 11-6.@Hill_Lacrosse advances to the #GEICOLax championship game where it will look to defend its title! pic.twitter.com/LZwQjKvfFD — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) May 29, 2018

The Salisbury School

About the Crimson Knights: They are 16-1 with their only loss coming at Deerfield Academy (Deerfield, Mass.). They have three wins over opponents The Hill Academy lost to: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.); The Brunswick School (Greenwich, Conn.); and St. Stephen-St. Agnes (Alexandria, Va.). Salisbury, in the tournament semifinals, took a 12-6 win over Bullis School (Potomac, Md.), a team that The Hill School defeated 10-4 earlier this season.

Key players: Senior attacker John Lombardi Jr., who is headed to Cornell; senior faceoff specialist Joe Neuman (Yale); senior attacker Teioshontathe McComber (Albany); junior goalkeeper Logan McNaney, who has committed to Maryland and senior attacker-midfielder Taite Cattoni (Johns Hopkins).