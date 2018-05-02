With 62 goals (and counting), Bri Reynolds sets S.C. single-season scoring record

A high school soccer player in South Carolina is a goal-scoring machine, and Monday night she cemented her place in state lore.

Swansea (S.C.) junior striker Bri Reynolds made state history in her team’s first-round playoff victory, scoring six times in a 13-0 win over Loris to become the South Carolina High League’s single-season scoring record holder. As The State reported, Reynolds’ 62 goals broke Richland Northeast’s Bryn Post mark of 60 set in 2002.

“I am always happy for any of my players who are able to reach new heights,” Swansea coach Chad Meredith told The State. “For Bri to reach it and pass it tonight is definitely special. Bri knows it is special time of achievement, her team knows it is special, and I know she is a special player to break the record.”

WATCH: Junior striker Bri Reynolds sets a new @SCHSL record for goals in a season with 62. She scored 12 goals in her last two games including 6 scores tonight in @SwanseaAthletic 13-0 win over Loris in the 1st RD of the 3A playoffs @WLTX pic.twitter.com/CFJZYQnv0A — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) May 1, 2018

As WLXT reported, Reynolds scored four times in the first half to tie Post’s old record, then broke it just three and a half minutes into the second half before scoring one more time. Reynolds’ teammate, Jane Ashley Meredith, leads the state in assists with 52, and the two are the points leaders in the state.

With a season-plus to go in her prep career, Reynolds already has 140 goals and 41 assists. WLXT reports that she is receiving interest from the likes of South Carolina and TCU.

Reynolds and Swansea are back in action on Wednesday, so look for the junior to pad that record.