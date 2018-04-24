Brian Williams Blog: Texas A&M visit, post-commitment life, The Opening, and more

Brian Williams is the No. 1 safety and No. 13 overall prospect in the ESPN 300 for 2019. Last season, he racked up 78 tackles, eight interceptions, a fumble recovery, four touchdowns and a runner-up finish at states for the Bishop Dunne (Dallas). Recently, he committed to Texas A&M. Now he’s agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

Hey guys! This is Brian Williams and I’m back with another blog!

I’ve had a lot of good things going on with me so let’s get into it.

I just returned from my official visit to Texas A&M and I had a great time! I enjoyed spending time with the coaching staff and continuing to build that bond. I also had fun hanging out with a couple of the other top 2019 recruits.

Of course, I enjoyed the food.

I think the best thing I ate all weekend was Fuegos! It was so good. We had these simple little tacos and burritos and they were great!

Now that I am committed, there was absolutely no pressure and I could just relax at my new home.

My focus is helping to build one of the best classes that Texas A&M has seen. I like playing the role of the recruiter.

I’ve been working on guys like Erick Young, Jeff Carter, and Bobby Wolfe because they are defensive players from Texas that I know. Of course, I had great talks with Coach (Jimbo) Fisher and Coach (Mike) Elko all weekend. Those are my guys and, like I said, now that I’m committed it was really chill and it just felt like talking to family.

So, what is life like post-commitment? You guys know that I said that I was not going to be the guy that committed yet still entertained other schools. That hasn’t changed. As a result, most of the schools have backed off.

Now, I have so much more time to just enjoy high school and hang out with my friends. I definitely have more time on the weekends because I know that, if I wasn’t committed, I’d be on visits.

As far as school is concerned, I currently have a 3.7 GPA. Things are going well in the classroom.

Last week, I met Jesmyn Ward, a renowned author. She came to my school and talked to us about how she developed characters and storylines and things like that. That was a really cool experience.

No prom for me this year because it’s a senior prom. So, I’ll do all of that next year.

I’m always working on my game. I’m headed to The Opening this weekend and I’m looking forward to that. The focus of my current training is one-on-ones and just working out as a whole. I want to perform well so I can get the invite to the finals.

Drake said he’s releasing an album in June and I love his new single “Nice For What.” I don’t think I need to tell anyone to check those out because it’s Drake! Haha.

You know I tell you guys about my recipes, but this time I’ve got to tell y’all about my mom’s new Salsa Verde recipe with all natural ingredients. She made it from scratch using a whole bunch of cilantro, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and a variety of spices. Man, it was so good!

Well, that is it for now guys. Thanks again for reading another blog. Check back in with me soon for another update.

Peace out!

Don’t forget to follow Brian Williams:

Twitter: @BWi11_