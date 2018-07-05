British high school saves hedgehog trapped in soccer goal

Wednesday was an off day from World Cup action, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a timely save to celebrate. In fact, it coincided with the nation that was still busy with merrymaking from Tuesday’s second result.

As captured on Twitter, Stoke High School — Ormiston Academy found one of its soccer goals a bit tangled up with a rather untraditional goalkeeper. This one was a hedgehog, who apparently became entangled with the goal net because, well, its a hedgehog and their spikes are perfectly situated to get tangled in nets.

Luckily for this hedgehog, someone noticed (presumably one of the students who showed up to play a pick-up match or just kick around a bit) and summoned a groundskeeper, who freed the animal … very carefully.

There’s no word on the condition of the hedgehog, but we’re assuming it traipsed back off into the wilderness unharmed, given the photographic evidence provided by the high school. The net, meanwhile, was probably a bit worse for wear.

Let’s hope Sonic appreciated the sacrifice. We don’t think it will be making any repeat appearances at Stoke City in English Championship league action next season.