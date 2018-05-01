Broken Arrow rises to No. 5 in latest Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings

Broken Arrow (Okla.) rose six spots to No. 5 in the latest Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) remains the No. 1 team, followed by St. Charles North (Ill.).

James Madison (Vienna, Va.) jumped six spots to No. 3, followed by Clover (S.C.), which stayed at No. 4.

New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) leads seven newcomers, entering the rankings at No. 8. Other teams new to the Super 25 are Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte Latin, Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa), Albemarle (Charlottesville, Va.), Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo.), and Brighton (Mich.).