Broncos legend Ed McCaffrey front-runner to become Valor Christian's new head coach

Valor Christian High School is close to naming its next head coach, and Ed McCaffrey is the front-runner for the position.

Sources tell 9NEWS that an announcement is expected as early as Monday with a press conference on Tuesday.

McCaffrey has never been a high school head coach, but has been involved in youth football for years. McCaffrey was an assistant coach for Regis Jesuit High School where he worked with the wide receivers, and he hosts the annual Dare to Play Football Camp at Valor. The former Broncos star receiver’s four sons have all attended and played football at Valor Christian High School.

The youngest, Luke, will be a senior in the fall. Sources tell 9NEWS Ed has been hesitant to join the coaching staff to avoid any awkwardness with his boys and playing time, however, with Luke having just one year left and being the clear-cut starting quarterback in 2018, the path seems clear for McCaffrey to take the job.

Valor Christian parted ways with Rod Sherman in late December and immediately started to look for a new head coach. Sherman won three state championships during his five years at the helm, and led the Eagles to a 57-11 record during his tenure.

